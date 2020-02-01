Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Cynthia Erivo on the Oscars 2020 red carpet excited for her nomination for Actress in a Leading Role for HARRIET.

See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Cynthia Erivo Wows on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet - She's a Double Nominee!

Cynthia Erivo looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at...
Just Jared - Published

Cynthia Erivo Says It's 'Saddening' There's Not Another Woman of Color Nominated at Oscars 2020

Cynthia Erivo can feel the weight of being the only woman of color nominated for Oscar this year on...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

d_suitor

Dominic RT @voguemagazine: Cynthia Erivo has arrived to the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/Kaf6oGvyMa https://t.co/632kGfQ9mS 3 minutes ago

therthonjackon

Jackson Ellis RT @TheAwards2020: Cynthia Erivo at the #Oscars Red Carpet https://t.co/o7y6dI81GE 6 minutes ago

chelsealiana1

𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕖𝕒 🇰🇷 (𝕕.𝕧𝕒 𝕞𝕒𝕚𝕟) 🇰🇷 RT @TheCut: This look from Cynthia Erivo is the only thing that matters right now https://t.co/ZLe15a6xgc #Oscars https://t.co/O42lAhtXuz 11 minutes ago

Lexistansrih

Je te défie de le faire. RT @PopCrave: Cynthia Erivo has arrived to the #Oscars red carpet. https://t.co/BZbAQmyAHw 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet

Regina King returns to the star-studded Oscars Red Carpet a year after her triumphant Oscar win!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:54Published

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet [Video]Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about Jojo Rabbit. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.