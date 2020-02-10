Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Global  

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Watch Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about being an early fan of Billie Eilish.

See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
Oscars 2020: Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz share adorable moment together on red carpet

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz shared an adorable moment together at the red carpet before the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Salma Hayek Gives Goddess Glamour at Oscars 2020

Salma Hayek is looking ethereal. The Frida actress looked absolutely beautiful on the red carpet at...
Just Jared - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Regina King's Return to the Oscars Red Carpet

Regina King returns to the star-studded Oscars Red Carpet a year after her triumphant Oscar win!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:54Published

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet [Video]Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about Jojo Rabbit. See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:20Published

