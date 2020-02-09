Global  

Laura Dern Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Laura Dern, accompanied by daughter Jaya Harper and mother/legend Diane Ladd, on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about being nominated as Best Actress In a Supporting Role for MARRIAGE STORY.

Recent related news from verified sources

Laura Dern kicks off early birthday celebration on Oscars red carpet

Laura Dern kicked off early birthday celebrations as she arrived on the Oscars red carpet with her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Laura Dern Arrives at the 2020 Oscars With Her Biggest Supporters, Her Mom and Kids

It's a family affair tonight at the Oscars! Laura Dern arrived at the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her...
E! Online - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress [Video]Laura Dern Accepts the Oscar for Supporting Actress

Watch Laura Dern's Oscar 2020 acceptance speech for Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Nora Fanshaw in MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:26Published

Mindy Kaling Wants Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Kiss On Stage | Oscars 2020 [Video]Mindy Kaling Wants Brad Pitt and Laura Dern to Kiss On Stage | Oscars 2020

Kaling appeared on the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 01:33Published

