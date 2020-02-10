Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about his Music (Original Score) nomination for LITTLE WOMEN.

See more highlights from the 2020 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream Alexandre Desplat on the Oscars 2020 All Access Red Carpet instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Celebs Get Styled for the Red Carpet [Video]How Celebs Get Styled for the Red Carpet

It’s the biggest night in Hollywood and the most anticipated Red Carpet. Even if a star goes home with an Oscar, the wrong dress or tuxedo could land them on the Worst Dressed List. So, first things..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:26Published

Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party [Video]Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Laura Dern celebrated her Oscar win for best supporting actress at Vanity Fair's 2020 Oscars party in a dress she was first..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.