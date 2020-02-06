Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 05:13s - Published < > Embed
Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020

Comedians, actors and past Oscar hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock welcome everyone to Oscars 2020.

Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream Steve Martin and Chris Rock Welcome Everyone to Oscars 2020 instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RetiredNikitaM

🌹Nikita Marie RT @LegendaryEnergy: Steve Martin & Chris Rock make a joke implying that they’re not supposed to talk about the rampant homelessness right… 16 seconds ago

PennyBJacquie

Penny BroJacquie RT @LostInFilm: Steve Martin: Why don’t they have hosts anymore? Chris Rock: TWITTER! #Oscars https://t.co/yctPyseuRh 32 seconds ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: "Mahershala [Ali] has two Oscars. You know what that means when the cops pull him over? Nothing.” - Chris Rock #Oscars htt… 43 seconds ago

tyrasquared

Tyra Gaylord RT @ABC: Steve Martin: "Think how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years...back in 1929, there were no black acting nominees."… 43 seconds ago

craigmoreland14

craig moreland RT @Variety: #Oscars: Steve Martin and Chris Rock take a few jabs at Jeff Bezos https://t.co/LXfyE95ZiL 50 seconds ago

justme1951

John Black #impeach all of them RT @VicVela1: Steve Martin. Chris Rock. Are***national treasures. #Oscars2020 https://t.co/rQh7zeGs6P 1 minute ago

MaternalInsult

Yo Mama @JeffBezos I want you to claim that #SaudiArabia 's govt planted Chris Rock and Steve martin to Roast you at the… https://t.co/46t9LwtdXc 1 minute ago

HispanicChris

HispanicChris RT @Bossip: Steve Martin: Why don’t the #Oscars have hosts anymore? Chris Rock: Twitter! 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about THE IRISHMAN and Pacino's first time working with director Martin Scorsese. See more highlights from the red carpet on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:59Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.