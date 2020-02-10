Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks meet during a break in the awards show.

Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Christi98147768

SHANO RT @Cm42TV: Eminem just performed Lose Yourself at the #Oscars in front of Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. What. 33 minutes ago

Cm42TV

Chris Moffat Eminem just performed Lose Yourself at the #Oscars in front of Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. What. 33 minutes ago

amberlynne

amberlynne RT @MacEachernNL: Just saw a shot of Tom Hanks hugging Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars and said “Looks like he caught him if he could!” and… 2 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏽✊🏾🤛🏿 #BelieveInTheFight Leonardo DiCaprio & Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam https://t.co/X897ANy4U8 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

mattsinger

Matt Singer When Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks are talking during the #Oscars commercials. https://t.co/Slf2M1otvk 2 hours ago

MacEachernNL

Danny MacEachern Just saw a shot of Tom Hanks hugging Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars and said “Looks like he caught him if he could… https://t.co/g5Ukqgbtnv 2 hours ago

Citizen_Insane_

SoCalBrah Tom Hanks just hugged Leonardo DiCaprio on that commercial break. Catch Me if You Can? I think he was just caught... #Oscars 2 hours ago

marlessastivala

Marlessa Stivala “Omg Catch Me if You Can vibes; he caught him.” - me, overly excited about the hug between Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio #Oscars 2 hours ago


