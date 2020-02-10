Global  

JOJO RABBIT Accepts the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay

JOJO RABBIT Accepts the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay

JOJO RABBIT Accepts the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay

Watch Taika Waititi accept the Oscar for Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for JOJO RABBIT at Oscars 2020.

JOJO RABBIT Accepts the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and Taika Waititi Make History With Academy Awards Win

The Bong Joon Ho-directed film marks the first Asian winner of a screenplay Oscar, while the 'Jojo...
