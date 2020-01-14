Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

Watch Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won accept the Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) for PARASITE at Oscars 2020.

See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SanFrancisco_NC

SanFrancisco NewsCh San Francisco News PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay - ABC https://t.co/wxOsQp1gRT 28 minutes ago

akonai958

ako nai PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay 28 minutes ago

d_mbane25

🤟 Do Your Thang⁷ 🤟 PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay https://t.co/9hMIYPUsJP via @YouTube 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's Thank You Cam Speech: Original Screenplay [Video]Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's Thank You Cam Speech: Original Screenplay

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Writing (Original Screenplay) for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:29Published

Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 2 [Video]Oscar Nominations 2020, Part 2

Actor/writer/producer Issa Rae and actor/producer John Cho present the nominations for Oscars 2020. In part 1, they announce the nominees for: Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 10:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.