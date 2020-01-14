PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:28s - Published PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay Watch Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won accept the Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) for PARASITE at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

