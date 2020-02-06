Global  

Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020

Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020

Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020

The voice of Elsa in the U.S., Idina Menzel, performs the Oscar nominated original song 'Into The Unkown' from FROZEN II with AURORA and vocal performers for Elsa from countries around the world.

Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020

Idina Menzel's 2020 Oscars Performance of "Into The Unknown" Was Pure Magic

Talk about a gravity-defying performance! On Sunday, Idina Menzel brought Arendelle to the 2020...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Idina Menzel & 9 Other Elsas Sing 'Into the Unknown' at Oscars 2020 (Video)

Idina Menzel belts out a song during her performance at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr, Billboard.com



Josh Gad Introduces Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Performance [Video]Josh Gad Introduces Idina Menzel's Oscars 2020 Performance

Share in on all the laughs with the voice of Olaf from FROZEN II, as he introduces the many vocal talents of Elsas around the world. Watch more highlights from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:04Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

