Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sacramento Couple On Cruise Ship Quarantined For Coronavirus Near Japan

Sacramento Couple On Cruise Ship Quarantined For Coronavirus Near Japan

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Sacramento Couple On Cruise Ship Quarantined For Coronavirus Near JapanThere are 69 people aboard the ship
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

British couple in quarantine on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak

British couple in quarantine on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreakDavid Abel and wife Sally, of Oxfordshire, have been confined to their cabin for a fortnight on the...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •SBSCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoodDaySac

Good Day Sacramento Sacramento Couple Stuck Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Amid 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine https://t.co/sDxfE0HNx6 4 hours ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 Sacramento Couple Stuck Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Amid 14-Day Coronavirus Quarantine https://t.co/94rO7s7o5h https://t.co/A9nQsKpybG 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crystal River couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears [Video]Crystal River couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears

Couple quarantined aboard cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published

Crystal River couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears [Video]Crystal River couple stuck on cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears

Couple quarantined aboard cruise ship due to Coronavirus fears.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.