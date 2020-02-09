Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LITTLE WOMEN Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design

LITTLE WOMEN Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
LITTLE WOMEN Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design

LITTLE WOMEN Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design

Watch Jacqueline Durran accept the Oscar for Costume Design for LITTLE WOMEN at Oscars 2020.

See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

LITTLE WOMEN Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream LITTLE WOMEN Accepts the Oscar for Costume Design instantly.



Recent related news from verified sources

Sunday Best: 2020 Oscars Edition

In this special, expanded Oscars edition of Sunday Best, let’s take a peek at the five films...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

LITTLE WOMEN's Thank You Cam Speech: Costume Design [Video]LITTLE WOMEN's Thank You Cam Speech: Costume Design

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Jacqueline Durran's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Costume Design for LITTLE WOMEN's. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.