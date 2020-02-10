Global  

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Matthew A.

Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Short Film (Animated) for HAIR LOVE.

Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
Priya_Shah1

Priya Shah RT @TheChiFirstLady: And the Oscar goes to... Congratulations to @HairLoveShort and #Chicago filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry — and Karen Rupert… 49 seconds ago

Dr. Tara b-Zie-it RT @RottenTomatoes: Congrats Karen Rupert Toliver and Matthew Cherry's #HairLove for winning Best Animated Short at the #Oscars! Karen is… 52 seconds ago

Dino Spumoni RT @screenrant: And the Oscar for Best Animated Short goes to... Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver for #HairLove #Oscars https://t… 56 seconds ago

joyce c 🌈🐈☕🐈🇺🇲🐕 RT @StrangeAttract5: HAIR LOVE WON! HAIR LOVE WON!! "Director Matthew A. Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the Animated… 3 minutes ago

Michael RT @vladduthiersCBS: Congratulations to @MatthewACherry & Karen Rupert Toliver on their #Oscars  win. Mathew was recently on @CBSThisMornin… 7 minutes ago

Julie (Bitch is still my superhero name.) HAIR LOVE WON! HAIR LOVE WON!! "Director Matthew A. Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver, winners of the Anima… https://t.co/yAyyV7XlTm 8 minutes ago

LALALANDさん RT @OnePerfectShot: HAIR LOVE (2019) Directed by Matthew A. Cherry and Bruce W. Smith Produced by @MatthewACherry and Karen Rupert Toliver… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Best Animated Film for TOY STORY 4. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

HAIR LOVE Accepts the Oscar for Animated Short [Video]HAIR LOVE Accepts the Oscar for Animated Short

Watch Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver accept the Oscar for Short Film (Animated) for HAIR LOVE at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:00Published

