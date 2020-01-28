Global  

Chrissy Metz Performs 'I'm Standing With You' Live at Oscars 2020

Chrissy Metz and a live choir perform the Oscar nominated orignal song 'I'm Standing with You' from BREAKTHROUGH.

Chrissy Metz's Literal Breakthrough Performance Had Us (and Diane Warren) in Tears

She's broken through! Just now, we saw Chrissy Metz take to the stage at the 2020 Oscars to sing the...
E! Online - Published


DBRATT77

DONNAMARIE RT @billboard: .@ChrissyMetz made her #Oscars debut in breathtaking fashion. Watch below. ⬇️ https://t.co/bx5kYwtZcT 2 minutes ago

mdl8210

misty luneau RT @THR: Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) delivered a soulful performance of the song "I'm Standing With You," from the film 'Breakthrough', dur… 3 minutes ago

CeeJayT07381069

CJ Chrissy Metz Performs 'I'm Standing With You' Live at Oscars 2020 https://t.co/yL3uxedDIa via @YouTube 15 minutes ago

billboard

billboard .@ChrissyMetz made her #Oscars debut in breathtaking fashion. Watch below. ⬇️ https://t.co/bx5kYwtZcT 20 minutes ago


Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published

The Biggest Stars are at The Oscars [Video]The Biggest Stars are at The Oscars

See just some of the biggest stars that are nominated for Oscars 2020. Don't miss your chance to see which of them take home the Oscar live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on ABC.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:30Published

