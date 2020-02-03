Global  

AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature)

AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature)

AMERICAN FACTORY Accepts the Oscar for Documentary (Feature)

Watch Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY at Oscars 2020.

Obama-backed documentary on Ohio factory wins Academy Award

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oscar for best feature-length documentary has gone to “American Factory,”...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


What's It Like Working At A Chinese-Run 'American Factory'? It's 'Complicated'

Working on the factory floor is hard, hot and dangerous, says Steven Bognar. He and Julia Reichert...
NPR - Published


coreylslavitt

Corey Slavitt #AntiochCollege alum #JuliaReichert speaks truth! “Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we beli… https://t.co/2KxhgQ4u3s 24 minutes ago

