Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars
Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman
Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
This is his
first Oscar win as an actor.
He previously won an
Academy Award for his work
as a producer on '12 Years Slave.'
Pitt had also been nominated twice for best actor
in 'Moneyball' and 'The Curious Case
of Benjamin Button.'
In his acceptance speech,
Pitt brought up Trump's
impeachment trial.
At the 92nd Academy Awards, Pitt beat out
'The Irishman's Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.
Also nominated were
Anthony Hopkins for
'The Two Popes' and Tom Hanks for 'A Beautiful
Day in the Neighborhood.'
The Oscar adds to Pitts recent
supporting actor wins at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors
Guild Awards.