Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

This is his first Oscar win as an actor.

He previously won an Academy Award for his work as a producer on '12 Years Slave.'

Pitt had also been nominated twice for best actor in 'Moneyball' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.'

In his acceptance speech, Pitt brought up Trump's impeachment trial.

At the 92nd Academy Awards, Pitt beat out 'The Irishman's Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Also nominated were Anthony Hopkins for 'The Two Popes' and Tom Hanks for 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.'

The Oscar adds to Pitts recent supporting actor wins at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.