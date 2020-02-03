Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday.

Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Reuters, Pitt has already collected an armful of trophies earlier this year for the same role.

I’m a bit gobsmacked to tell you the truth.

Brad Pitt In his acceptance speech, Pitt recalled his early days starting out as an unknown actor.

He dedicated his Oscar to his six children with former wife Angelina Jolie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt criticises Trump impeachment trial verdict after Oscar win: 'I don't think we should let it slide'

'I'm thinking maybe Quentin Tarantino does a movie about it'
Independent - Published

Margot Robbie delivers Brad Pitt's speech at the BAFTAs

At the start of this award season, no one would have predicted that it would be Brad Pitt coming...
Lainey Gossip - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

10Daily

10 daily The actor finally scored his very first Academy Award for acting, but it isn't his first Oscar. https://t.co/3RtLcHbUxH 26 minutes ago

ShouMaxi

Mohammed Shouman محمد شومان 🇪🇬⚖️ RT @reuterspictures: 'I'm a bit gobsmacked to tell you the truth,' said Brad Pitt, who won the best supporting actor #Oscar for playing a c… 49 minutes ago

Nduduzo_T_Zungu

uNdu_Zungu RT @EWN_Lifestyle: 'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor https://t.co/Dsi8FdeLtb https://t.co/3G5coqqXjV 2 hours ago

ewnupdates

Eyewitness News 'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor https://t.co/VBWz2TBaIi https://t.co/5dsvdTdMCr 3 hours ago

NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston “I'm a bit gobsmacked,” Brad Pitt told the crowd as he beat out an iconic group including Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkin… https://t.co/TVnCmK9Uc8 4 hours ago

divaswiki

divaswiki 2020 Oscars: ‘Parasite’ takes early Oscar and ‘gobsmacked’ Brad Pitt wins acting honour https://t.co/t0OWF3tKJO https://t.co/PdGBurxbfa 4 hours ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 ‘Parasite’ takes early Oscar and ‘gobsmacked’ Brad Pitt wins acting honor https://t.co/rALB5sKmQn 4 hours ago

ewnupdates

Eyewitness News 'Parasite' takes early Oscar and 'gobsmacked' Brad Pitt wins acting honor https://t.co/nCQVhQ5e4Y https://t.co/95qGbi26Qf 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt hints at a break from acting [Video]Brad Pitt hints at a break from acting

Brad Pitt might be acting less after his Oscar win

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:50Published

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week [Video]Oscar-winner Brad Pitt on impeachment trial: I'm very disappointed with this week

Oscar-winner Brad Pitt insisted he wrote his own acceptance speeches during his memorable awards season run. Pitt was also asked about his political comments during his acceptance speech. The actor..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.