Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday.

Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to Reuters, Pitt has already collected an armful of trophies earlier this year for the same role.

I’m a bit gobsmacked to tell you the truth.

Brad Pitt In his acceptance speech, Pitt recalled his early days starting out as an unknown actor.

He dedicated his Oscar to his six children with former wife Angelina Jolie.