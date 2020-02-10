Global  

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program
Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program

Championships.

Some wabash valley students are being honored for their writing.

That's with the "voice of democracy" scholarship program.

It's a nationwide program sponsored by the v-f-w.

Students submit essays each year with a new theme.

The goal is to let writers express themselves in a patriotic way.

Submissions are selected from the local post.

Winning essays move on to the district... then the state... and eventually one winner is crowned.

That winner will get to head to washington, d.c.

Today... six winners were awarded at the terre haute v-f-w post 9-7-2.

That's for the district awards.

"it's very patriotic.

These young people, they surprise you with the patriotism that they have.

It let's you know that there's a lot of young people out there have a great love for america."

Those six winners will move on on to




