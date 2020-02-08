Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game Highlights



Tweets about this TSN Nathan MacKinnon scores 32nd goal; Colorado Avalanche beat Minnesota Wild. MORE: https://t.co/pSEu56eoHW https://t.co/eAOALydZhB 27 seconds ago TSN MacKinnon scores 32nd goal as Avs beat Wild. MORE: https://t.co/dPkdnniGVt https://t.co/YC8IZ7vtqp 31 seconds ago HoleIntheWallGang Avalanche defeat Wild in fourth straight victory https://t.co/WGqainAdvF via @NHLdotcom 1 minute ago Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Colorado 3 Minnesota 2 (F) COL 32-16-6 70 pts; MIN 26-23-6 58 pts ... https://t.co/xTKrQiCcWg 3 minutes ago Kingshark Sports NHL: Colorado 3 Minnesota 2 (F) COL 32-16-6 70 pts; MIN 26-23-6 58 pts ... https://t.co/xTKrQiCcWg 3 minutes ago NHL.com The Avalanche made it four in a row with a 3-2 win against the Wild. Pavel Francouz made 34 saves. https://t.co/7sEPhwl0lR 5 minutes ago Matty's Sports News #NHL Los Angeles Kings 1 - 4 New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks 2 - 5 Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche 3 - 2 Min… https://t.co/VDVFJqAuR7 5 minutes ago HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Colorado Avalanche @ Minnesota Wild on 2020-02-09: LINK: https://t.co/nKfBTrzq7d #GoAvsGo… https://t.co/eTpOTRiy7B 20 minutes ago