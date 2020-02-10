Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Academy Awards > Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

Brad Pitt Wins Oscar for Supporting Actor for Role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' | THR News

"They told me I only had 45 seconds which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said after winning the supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt delivers emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actor

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – ain't that the truth,' he said, visibly moved by the news
Independent - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Brad Pitt wins supporting actor Oscar for 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerReutersSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JuanHGonzalez1

Juan H Gonzalez RT @ABC: Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." http… 4 seconds ago

Dgioglio

Donna Gioglio RT @Reuters: Brad Pitt has just won his first acting #Oscar. He previously won a best picture Oscar in 2014 for producing '12 Years a Slave… 5 seconds ago

JorgeArzate

Jorge Arzate RT @GMA: Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here—which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." http… 12 seconds ago

iAMcween

Lightskin Courtney Gripling RT @IndieWire: #Oscars: Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor for #OnceUponATimeInHollywood: https://t.co/bbMoqATutF https://t.co/I6uWVzCJnT 14 seconds ago

leetrungho1

All young Americans RT @Reuters: Brad Pitt wins best supporting actor #Oscar for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' https://t.co/q88gGsitqZ 18 seconds ago

miamidolphin12

Maddie RT @FOXLA: Brad Pitt wins first acting Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards https://t.co/EYbn8yYyHF 23 seconds ago

SquareGas

Pyaar Se Mario RT @srivatsayb: Brad Pitt finally wins an #Oscar for acting. Should have won it before for Benjamin Button/12 Monkeys/ Fight Club Also, Ba… 32 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' From '8 Mile' at 2020 Oscars | THR News [Video]Eminem Performs "Lose Yourself" From '8 Mile' at 2020 Oscars | THR News

The song won the rapper an Oscar in 2003.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 01:05Published

Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News [Video]Laura Dern Gives Heartwarming Tribute to Parents During Oscars Acceptance Speech | THR News

The first-time Oscar winner thanked her cast, director Noah Baumbach while also expressing gratitude for her famous actor parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.