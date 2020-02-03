Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday.

According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand.

However, Phoenix let his fianceé take the spotlight in front of the cameras.

After she finished taking photographs, they reunited and showed affection for each other before the awards show.

The pair met on the set of "Her" in 2012.

They confirmed their engagement in July after three years of dating.