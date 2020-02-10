Global  

Taylor's Dominant Second Half Powers MSU Over No.16 Texas A&M

Guard Myah Taylor finished with 16 points and 6 assists in the win against the Aggies.
Sophomores and two freshmen.

Is that right?

They're doing it!

I can't tell you.

Myah, i'm really proud of her.

To see her, she had a presence, and that's what you're looking for in a point guard.

You looking for in a point guard.

You have to have someone who has a presence.

She had it today."

"in the 2nd half i made that a focus.

Once i got layups my confidence got better.

Once i started getting steals my confidence went up and up.

My teammates did a great job of telling me i got this.

Things like that.

The energy from everyone.

The bench, the fans all ties into that one moment.

That one play.

I just fed into it.

I knew my team needed that so i did what i had to get the win."




