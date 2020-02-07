Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parasite wins Original Screenplay Oscar

Parasite wins Original Screenplay Oscar

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Parasite wins Original Screenplay Oscar

Parasite wins Original Screenplay Oscar

'Parasite' has won the Original Screenplay Academy Award, while 'Jojo Rabbit; took Adapted Screenplay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea’s “Parasite” wins international feature Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Parasite,“ director Bong Joon Ho’s dark comedy about wealth inequality...
Seattle Times - Published

Bong Joon-Ho Just Won The Oscar For Best Director

Bong Joon-Ho Just Won The Oscar For Best DirectorWatch VideoBong Joon-ho just won the Oscar for best director. His film "Parasite" is the...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chuuluuna

Fran #SoWhat RT @balloon_wanted: Monumental moment in history created today. Congrats to Bong Joonho, the team, the extraordinary cast, and "기생충 (Paras… 2 seconds ago

CharlieIvanhoe

Ivanhoe RT @CGTNOfficial: #LATEST from the #Oscars: "Parasite" wins 3 awards: Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, & South Ko… 3 seconds ago

greyskylatenite

WastingWastedTime RT @FierceRobert: PARASITE HAS DONE IT! Parasite wins Best Picture, the first foreign film to do so. Bong Joon-ho and Parasite were the… 3 seconds ago

HannahJustStop

Hannah Seo BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM! BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY!! BEST DIRECTOR!!! BEST PICTURE!!!! Bong Joon Ho wins Korea's… https://t.co/NHoCnoQoGE 4 seconds ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas Bong's South Korean class satire took three other big awards: best director, best original screenplay and best inte… https://t.co/d4qxnFlZZt 8 seconds ago

uItjinki

ًparasite stan RT @ParasiteGifs: #Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay. #Oscars    https://t.co/cJb3hyVlov 8 seconds ago

txtrey

Trey ✈ RT @ladyhaja: Parasite wins Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature at #TheOscars. So totally che… 11 seconds ago

gmanews

GMA News #Oscars: Aside from Best Picture, Parasite also collected three more awards: Best Original Screenplay, Best Directo… https://t.co/4yexXlcEj5 12 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News [Video]Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History as First South Korean Film to Win an Oscar | THR News

"Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries," director Bong said while accepting his first-ever Oscar.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:03Published

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay [Video]PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay

Watch Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won accept the Oscar for Writing (Original Screenplay) for PARASITE at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.