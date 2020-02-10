Global  

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday.

Reuters reports the thriller is a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul.

Struggling scammers insinuate their way into the life of a rich family, with dire consequences.

After winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year, 'Parasite' was considered the front runner going into Sunday’s ceremony.

It also won prizes at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards last month.
