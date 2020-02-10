Global  

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winner's Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY.

Oscars 2020: Barack Obama's Netflix documentary American Factory wins Best Documentary feature

The film's directors Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Jeff Reichert were all smiles as they lifted...
Zee News - Published


AilsaForshaw

Ailsa Forshaw🧢 RT @TheAcademy: #Oscars Moment: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and @JeffReichert9 accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature: "American F… 18 seconds ago

Psycheportz_

- W E I R D O - RT @NetflixFilm: AMERICAN FACTORY tells an emotional, local story that resonates globally. Directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert have… 30 seconds ago

vpshannon71

Vaughn Shannon RT @WSUPrezSue: A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar on their Oscar Win #Oscar2020 #Dayton #AcademyAwards #WrightStat… 56 seconds ago

BFlutterbutter

Beth RT @JBedellWHIO: #BREAKING: "American Factory" wins Best Documentary at the #Oscars. Dayton's Steven Bognar and Julia Reichart directed the… 2 minutes ago

terryscollins

Terry Collins RT @FortuneMagazine: "American Factory" wins Best Documentary Feature at the #Oscars Fortune talked to directors Julia Reichert and Steve… 2 minutes ago

fpblues

David Folsom RT @TheTNHoller: “Working people have it harder and harder these days. We believe things will get better when workers of the world UNITE.”… 3 minutes ago

kevinvanderson

Kevin Anderson AMERICAN FACTORY Wins! Congrats to Directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert! Awesome shout out to Dayton and Th… https://t.co/UOeE4qp6KJ 6 minutes ago


Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Visual Effects for 1917. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:27Published

Laura Dern in the Oscars 2020 Press Room [Video]Laura Dern in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Laura Dern talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for MARRIAGE STORY. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:41Published

