At the end of January, Solon’s assistant principal and Copley Youth Basketball Director Antoine Campbell went in for a fairly routine outpatient surgery, but things did not go as expected and he woke up paralyzed from the waist down.
tonycoffman

Tony Coffman RT @emilyhamiltontv: Antoine Campbell underwent a routine back surgery and woke up paralyzed from the waist down. While his medical bills… 1 hour ago

rhebus1

Barb Knabe RT @WEWS: He went in for a fairly routine outpatient surgery—but things did not go as expected and he woke up paralyzed from the waist down… 2 hours ago

duanedaily22

Dewey RT @bjeckels: After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive https://t.co/ycxjGzRg… 2 hours ago

bobjonesTV

Bob Jones WEWS Community comes together for Copley coach left paralyzed after routine surgery https://t.co/s3gbWOhdzC 3 hours ago

bjeckels

Becky Eckels After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive https://t.co/ycxjGzRg2i 3 hours ago

Beeskal

Greg Skaljac RT @tsams88: Connor played AAU for Antoine in 4th grade and the last 3 years for his SMAC Akron organization. Watch this news update and pl… 4 hours ago

tsams88

Tim Sams Connor played AAU for Antoine in 4th grade and the last 3 years for his SMAC Akron organization. Watch this news up… https://t.co/8NEqphM9DV 4 hours ago

emilyhamiltontv

Emily Hamilton Antoine Campbell underwent a routine back surgery and woke up paralyzed from the waist down. While his medical bil… https://t.co/sVZLafrIF5 5 hours ago

