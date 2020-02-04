James Corden and Rebel Wilson Dressed as Cats

Global  

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:00s
Comedic actors James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both stars of the recent CATS, come out on the Oscars 2020 stage to talk about the importance of Visual Effects.

James Corden & Rebel Wilson Present in 'Cats' Costumes at Oscars 2020!

Rebel Wilson and James Corden are bringing Cats to the big show! The Cats co-stars hilariously showed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Rebel Wilson and James Corden Purr-fectly Poke Fun at Cats During the 2020 Oscars

Awards season is closing out with a bang! The 2020 Oscars are officially here and Hollywood's biggest...
E! Online - Published


