Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2020 winners Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Visual Effects for 1917.

Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy in the Oscars 2020 Press Room

