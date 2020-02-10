BOMBSHELL Accepts the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 01:27s - Published BOMBSHELL Accepts the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling Watch Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker accept the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for BOMBSHELL at Oscars 2020. See more Oscar acceptance speeches and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app! 0

