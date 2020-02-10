Global  

PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for International Feature Film

Watch Bong Joon Ho accept the Oscar for International Feature Film for PARASITE at Oscars 2020.

Recent related news from verified sources

Parasite wins best international feature film

South Korea's 'Parasite' wins Oscar for the best international feature film. Director and writer Bong...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times


‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho wins best director Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writer-director Bong Joon Ho made Oscar history Sunday night, capturing Oscars...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Newsy



Tweets about this

DelmontPaulJ

Paul Delmont @TheAcademy No foreign language film should win an Oscar other than in the "International" film category. Britain a… https://t.co/lBMZvWzsHh 3 minutes ago

PBK429

Paul Kim PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for International Feature Film https://t.co/up7DwSkgD2 via @YouTube 42 minutes ago

d_mbane25

🤟 Do Your Thang⁷ 🤟 PARASITE Accepts the Oscar for International Feature Film https://t.co/wnRxIKg1aX via @YouTube 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: International Film [Video]PARASITE's Thank You Cam Speech: International Film

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Bong Joon Ho's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for International Feature Film for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:31Published

Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film [Video]Dark Comedy 'Parasite' Nabs Oscar For Best International Film

South Korea’s 'Parasite' won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday. Reuters reports the thriller is a pitch-black comedy about haves and have-nots in modern Seoul. Struggling scammers..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

