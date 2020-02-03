Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Republic of Ireland > Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

While counting will continue through Monday, and the final results remain a way off, it is clear Ireland now has three big players on its political stage.

In a remarkable result, Sinn Fein emerged as the most popular party in the country, securing the most first preference votes and topping the polls in the vast majority of constituencies across the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in Republic

General Election: Exit poll results show three-way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail in RepublicFine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein are neck and neck in terms of first preference votes in the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Sinn Fein surges into first place in Irish election race

Sinn Fein has surged into first place in the Irish General Election race, an opinion poll of voters...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReutersFrance 24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Goddess1345

IamwhoIam 🇬🇧🇪🇺 🇸🇱 RT @lewis_goodall: Confirmed: Sinn Féin have come first in the popular vote on first preferences. First time a left of centre party has “w… 17 minutes ago

COEXIST71356154

COEXISTENCE RT @EuropeElects: Ireland, national parliament election: Electoral History: Left-wing Sinn Féin (LEFT) first preferences 1987: 1.9% 198… 26 minutes ago

living4love__

Living For Love ❤️ RT @rte: .@rtenews looks at the parties’ first-preference performances around the country. With first counts completed in all 39 constituen… 51 minutes ago

BelfastYid1977

William 🇬🇧 RT @richardtgarland: Tweet deleted: Sinn Fein display a complete lack of understanding of the Belfast Agreement, since when did first prefe… 1 hour ago

EducatingDonna

Donna RT @JMBEuansSon: Republic of Ireland with all first preferences counted and 55 seats out of 160 declared Sinn Féin and Greens already baggi… 1 hour ago

barstoohot

𝚒𝚏(𝚋𝚘𝚘𝚕==𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚎) let’s go baby sinn fein big dicking on first preferences https://t.co/FAllbMuahX 1 hour ago

EducatingDonna

Donna RT @JMBEuansSon: Republic of Ireland update All first preferences now counted Sinn Féin first party Already quite an upset https://t.co/23n… 2 hours ago

cookiris14

Facebook.com/groups/4575411 be uncensored scotl Sinn Féin wins highest percentage of first preferences https://t.co/5aBuWZ6IhY via @RTENewsNow 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election [Video]Day of surprises set to send shockwaves in Irish general election

A day of surprises has threatened to shake up the political establishment in Ireland, after the country's early general election results produced a surge of support for Sinn Fein.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Exit poll predicts three-way tie in Irish election [Video]Exit poll predicts three-way tie in Irish election

Warning: flashing images. The leader of Sinn Fein says Ireland is no longer a two-party system following a shock exit poll.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.