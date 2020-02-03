Sinn Fein top the first preferences in Irish General Election

The shape of Ireland’s next government remains uncertain after a historic General Election saw Sinn Fein crash the long-standing domination of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

While counting will continue through Monday, and the final results remain a way off, it is clear Ireland now has three big players on its political stage.

In a remarkable result, Sinn Fein emerged as the most popular party in the country, securing the most first preference votes and topping the polls in the vast majority of constituencies across the state.