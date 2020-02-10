Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker (Social)

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker (Social)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:10s - Published < > Embed
Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker (Social)Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar on Sunday for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsyIndiaTimesJust Jared


Oscar: Internet roots for Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix starrer ‘Joker’ has been sweeping award ceremonies with massive wins this season...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

woeitstar

tar RT @TheAcademy: #Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. https://t.co/M8ryZGKGHV 2 seconds ago

ihatealexlopez

𝖆𝖓𝖆𝖐𝖎𝖓 RT @Complex: JOAQUIN PHOENIX wins Best Actor for #Joker 👏 More #Oscars winners: https://t.co/ypj9THck2M https://t.co/5zbeam570e 2 seconds ago

JohnMaring2

John Maring RT @GMA: BREAKING: Joaquin Phoenix wins the Oscar for Best Actor for "Joker." https://t.co/bffyIA57Vs #Oscars https://t.co/OJfnHfxkDi 3 seconds ago

DiyathYavin

Diyath Yavin RT @THR: Joaquin Phoenix won best actor at the 2020 #Oscars for his role as Arthur Fleck in #Joker: "I do not feel elevated above any of my… 3 seconds ago

pangrokes

رومن ڤيچيسن RT @Reuters: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor for 'Joker.' More #Oscars coverage: https://t.co/MTWC5KjSAB https://t.co/leyCgaRbE7 4 seconds ago

harb778

Dr Muhannad Alharbi RT @cnnbrk: Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor in a leading role for “Joker” #Oscars https://t.co/yUQH7knA9f https://t.co/JiTcsAZnEc 4 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix Just Won Oscar For Best Lead Actor [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Just Won Oscar For Best Lead Actor

Phoenix was a favorite in the race for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Warner Bros.&apos; gritty supervillain origin story &quot;Joker.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet [Video]Joaquin Phoenix Was Absolutely Not A Camera Hog On Oscars Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix stood away from Rooney Mara on the red carpet before the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday. According to Business Insider, the glamorous couple arrived together hand-in-hand. However,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.