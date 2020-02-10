Global  

Accused NYPD Shooter's Grandmother: 'I Couldn't Believe it'

Accused NYPD Shooter's Grandmother: 'I Couldn't Believe it'

Accused NYPD Shooter's Grandmother: 'I Couldn't Believe it'

Robert Williams of the Bronx is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting at three and wounding two NYPD officers during a pair of attacks over the weekend.

On Sunday night, CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to the accused's grandmother.
