Bong Joon-ho's Parasite - Extended Clip

Check out the official extended clip for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam!

Release Date: October 5, 2019 Parasite is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller movie directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won.

It stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, and follows the members of a poor household who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.