Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bong Joon-ho's Parasite - Extended Clip

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite - Extended Clip

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 10:08s - Published < > Embed
Bong Joon-ho's Parasite - Extended Clip

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite - Extended Clip

Check out the official extended clip for Bong Joon-ho's Parasite starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam!

Release Date: October 5, 2019 Parasite is a 2019 South Korean black comedy thriller movie directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won.

It stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, and follows the members of a poor household who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnnydioso

John “I will drink until next morning” Dioso @christinelu @cindygallop Director Bong is “remaking” it himself as an extended series for HBO! https://t.co/XN5Ffx34CC 2 hours ago

GettingGophery

Jonathan, Nextdoor recognized lobbyist Move watchers also deserve to be challenged, to have a chance to truly think, to have their horizons extended, to n… https://t.co/oifdWqaNYf 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parasite makes history with Best Picture win [Video]Parasite makes history with Best Picture win

'Parasite' was the big winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, taking home four prizes, including the coveted Best Picture.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars [Video]Bong Joon Ho Discusses Multiple 'Parasite' Wins Backstage at 2020 Oscars

'Parasite' won four awards, including best picture, at 2020 Academy Awards.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 11:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.