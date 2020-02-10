Local Artist pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA.

ANDOVER THE LAST TWO WEEKS PLENTYHAVE BEEN DOING THEIR PART TOREMEMBER BRYANT --- INCLUDEONE TALENTED SOUTH FLORIDAMAN.

AND AS OUR PAXTON BOYDFOUND OUT, NOT ONLY IS THISMAN USING HIS TALENT TO PAYTRIBUTE TO BRYANT, BUT IT'SALL FOR A GREAT CAUSE TOO.TO BID ON THIS PAINTING OFKOBE BRYANT ... HEAD TO WWWDOT BAYVIEW 20-20 DOT GISMART DOT COM."EARLY DETECTION IS KEY".

IT'SSOMETHIN