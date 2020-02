MMA coach Din Thomas reacts to UFC 247

247, WHICH TOOK PLACE AT THETOYOTA CENTER INHOUSTON,TEXAS.

IT WAS*RAZO*CLOSE -- PERHAPS EVENCONTROVERSIAL.

BUT IN THE END... JON JONES PULLED OFFANOTHER RECORD- SETTING WIN--- BEATING DOMINICK REYES BYUNANIMOUS DECISION.

HE RETAINSTHE U-F-C LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTCHAMPIONSHIP.THE CROWD AT THE TOYOTA CENTERIN HOUSTON -- RAINING DOWNBOOS WHEN THE DECISION WASREAD.

IT WAS THE FIRST TIMEJONES HAD BEEN OUTSTRUCK BY ANOPPONENT -- REYES LANDING 116SIGNIFICANT BLOWS COMPARED TOJONES' 104.

HOWEVER, THE FIGHT*DI* GO THE DISTANCE -- ANDU-F-C COACH AND PORT SAINTLUCIE RESIDENT DIN THOMASBELIEVES THE DECISION WAS THERIGHT ONE AND HE'S INTERESTEDTO SEE WHAT COMES NEXT FORJONES.JUPITER RESIDENT JUSTIN THOMASIS AUCTIONING OFF THE WEDGESHE USED TO HONOR NBA STAR