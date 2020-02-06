Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV

Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV

Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV

In anticipation of the San Francisco 49ers winning Super Bowl Sunday’s match-up with the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise paid Lil Wayne and DaBaby in full to do a full-out performance as a way to celebrate.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BabySistaSha

Baby Sista RT @HipHopDX: Skip Bayless questions San Francisco 49ers for partying with Lil Wayne after losing Super Bowl 👀 https://t.co/h8Ti9r78Wz htt… 3 days ago

Mirian_Cunanan

Mirian Cunanan San Francisco 49ers: Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl… https://t.co/W0ykxVC149 3 days ago

mayerflower

Stephanie L. Mayer Just because they didn't win, doesn't mean they didn't accomplish nothing, they made it to the Big Game, they have… https://t.co/I8yS0RhR2m 3 days ago

THEDopeAcademy

The Dope Academy [Dope NEWZ][Dope Report]Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super B… https://t.co/WsdkBbS7DQ 3 days ago

KeepingMusic

MyFlyShirT Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/yMMA0FQ1FC 3 days ago

mc_HipHop_en

musicclub HipHop en Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/41XCqiExyv 3 days ago

BaddiezOnline

BaddiezOnline Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV… https://t.co/BzsiK3mTag 3 days ago

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks Skip Bayless Questions San Francisco 49ers For Partying With Lil Wayne After Losing Super Bowl LIV, https://t.co/sNnh8XfeBY 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs [Video]Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win by Paying Adoption Fees for Over 100 Shelter Dogs

Nnadi and his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, recently won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published

Cincinnati's Super Bowl ties [Video]Cincinnati's Super Bowl ties

Former LaSalle Lancer and current San Francisco 49er Garrett Celek is heading to Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.