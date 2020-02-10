Global  

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars Phoenix won for his stunning work in Todd Phillips' 'Joker.'

Joaquin Phoenix, at The 2020 Oscars Joaquin Phoenix, at The 2020 Oscars Phoenix went on to talk at length about "the fight against injustice." He also quoted his brother, former actor River Phoenix, who died in Hollywood in 1993.

Joaquin Phoenix, at The 2020 Oscars 'Joker' is the highest grossing R rated film of all-time.

Phoenix and Todd Phillips have hinted at a possible sequel.
