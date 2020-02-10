|
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: February 9, 2020 (Part 4)
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: February 9, 2020 (Part 4)
Watch as Ron Cook, Paul Zeise and Chris Mack join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: March 1, 2020 (Pt. 4)
Watch as Mark Kaboly, Ron Cook, and Tim Benz join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:37Published
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: March 1, 2020 (Pt. 3)
Watch as Mark Kaboly, Ron Cook, and Tim Benz join KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani for another round of sound on this edition of the #1 Cochran Sports Showdown!
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 04:02Published
|