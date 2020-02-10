Global  

3 arrested in connection with slaying, kidnapping in Kokomo

Three men have been arrested in connection with a woman's killing in north-central Indiana and the alleged kidnapping of a man discovered bound in a bathtub, police said Thursday.
In kokomo.

Police say they've now captured all three suspects.

Uriah levy and steven allen were taken into custody thursday.

Levy is accused of criminal confinement and aggravated battery allen is accused of aiding, inducing, or causing criminal confinement.

A third suspect, troy wilson, was arrested yesterday on the same charges as levy.

Wilson is being held on a half- million dollar bond.

The investigation started when police responded to gunshots and found lashay young-beard dead in the back yard of a home.

As news 18 first reported tuesday, they found a man inside tied up in the home's bath tub.

He told police he had been held there for 11 days, beaten, and scalded with hot water, by people he and young-beard knew.

