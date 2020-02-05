Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars
Joaquin Phoenix Wins
Best Actor at 2020 Oscars Phoenix won for his stunning
work in Todd Phillips' 'Joker.'
Joaquin Phoenix,
at The 2020 Oscars Phoenix went on to talk at
length about "the fight against injustice." He also quoted his brother,
former actor River Phoenix,
who died in Hollywood in 1993.
at The 2020 Oscars 'Joker' is the highest
grossing R rated film of all-time.
Phoenix and Todd Phillips
have hinted at a possible sequel.