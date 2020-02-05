Global  

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor at 2020 Oscars Phoenix won for his stunning work in Todd Phillips' 'Joker.'

Joaquin Phoenix, at The 2020 Oscars Joaquin Phoenix, at The 2020 Oscars Phoenix went on to talk at length about "the fight against injustice." He also quoted his brother, former actor River Phoenix, who died in Hollywood in 1993.

Joaquin Phoenix, at The 2020 Oscars 'Joker' is the highest grossing R rated film of all-time.

Phoenix and Todd Phillips have hinted at a possible sequel.
Who will Oscar history remember as the best Joker, Heath Ledger or Joaquin Phoenix?

Joaquin Phoenix is expected to win best actor at the Oscars for his performance in "Joker." But will...
Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker

Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday took home the prize of Best Actor for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in...
AnthonyTheWho

Literally Who Tho RT @TheAcademy: #Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. https://t.co/M8ryZGKGHV 14 seconds ago

entwinne

Ekaterina Moiseenko RT @ABC: Actor Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional Best Actor acceptance speech for his performance in "Joker." #Oscars https://t.co/cm6hY14ce… 46 seconds ago

GeorgeGeoGreen

George RT @ABC: Joaquin Phoenix: "That's when we're at our best—when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, b… 48 seconds ago

AAmadhip

Maddi Pendragon RT @IndieWire: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor Oscar for #Joker, Sweeping Awards Season in the Process https://t.co/hFw4KbVlwX https://t.co… 1 minute ago

mason_dunston

Frank Gallagher RT @Complex: JOAQUIN PHOENIX wins Best Actor for #Joker 👏 More #Oscars winners: https://t.co/ypj9THck2M https://t.co/5zbeam570e 1 minute ago

WeirdNPissdOff

Watch Deputy on Fox, you f*cks RT @FilmstoFilms_: Finally!!! Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for #Joker #Oscars https://t.co/4rBLCLSycr 1 minute ago

monicaespina

Monica Espina Amazing speech! Worth a self-reflection. https://t.co/r58aTol27Z 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corey Feldman Talks Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar Win [Video]Corey Feldman Talks Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar Win

Actor Corey Feldman reacts to Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor win at the 2020 Oscars and praises his passionate acceptance speech. The "Stand By Me" star also reveals his innovative plan to premiere his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:41

Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again [Video]Olivia Colman Charms At The Oscars… Again

Olivia Colman was 2019 Best Actress winner at the Oscars. As she returned to the stage as a presenter, the actress joked that winning her trophy was 'the best night of my husband's life... and I've..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:13

