'Parasite' Makes History At Oscars, Becoming First Foreign-Language Film To Win Best Picture

In a year dominated by period epics — “1917,” “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” “The Irishman” — the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and unsettling portrait of social inequality in “Parasite.”

Parasite ended its award show sweep this season by taking home Best Picture, making it the first...

South Korean social satire 'Parasite' won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday, made history as the...