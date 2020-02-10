Global  

'Parasite' Makes History At Oscars, Becoming First Foreign-Language Film To Win Best Picture

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
'Parasite' Makes History At Oscars, Becoming First Foreign-Language Film To Win Best Picture

'Parasite' Makes History At Oscars, Becoming First Foreign-Language Film To Win Best Picture

In a year dominated by period epics — “1917,” “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” “The Irishman” — the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and unsettling portrait of social inequality in “Parasite.”
