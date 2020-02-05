Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > All the biggest winners from the 2020 Oscars

All the biggest winners from the 2020 Oscars

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
All the biggest winners from the 2020 Oscars

All the biggest winners from the 2020 Oscars

From Parasite to Queen Laura Dern, these were the biggest winners at this year's Oscars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: All the live updates and winners from the ceremony as 'Parasite' wins big

Follow all the action from the 92nd Academy Awards, as Hollywood's biggest night of the year gets...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Look Back At Canada's Notable Oscar Winners [Video]A Look Back At Canada's Notable Oscar Winners

It's that time of year! The red carpet is set for Hollywood's biggest star ahead of the Academy Awards. Here's a look back at some of Canada's iconic wins.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:22Published

Family-Owned Jewelry Store Creates Blinged-Out Pieces for Hollywood’s Biggest Stars [Video]Family-Owned Jewelry Store Creates Blinged-Out Pieces for Hollywood’s Biggest Stars

Diamonds are in the DNA for the Shaftel family in Houston, Texas. Keith Shaftel launched his jewelry business in the 1970s. Now it’s a family affair with his son and daughter working in the shop...

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.