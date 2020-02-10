Cynt Marshall MAKERS Profile | The 2020 MAKERS Conference 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020 - Duration: 04:24s - Published Cynt Marshall MAKERS Profile | The 2020 MAKERS Conference Get to know 2020 MAKERS Conference guest speaker Cynthia Marshall. The CEO of the Dallas Mavericks explains how to transform toxic corporate culture through authenticity. #MAKERSConference 0

