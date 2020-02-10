After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:08s - Published After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive At the end of January, Solon’s assistant principal and Copley Youth Basketball Director Antoine Campbell went in for a fairly routine outpatient surgery, but things did not go as expected and he woke up paralyzed from the waist down. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Grace. Today was my first day at school after I have been recovering at home from my surgery for the past 3 weeks. I’m exc… https://t.co/6wKZAjCCc3 1 hour ago Tiffani Renfroe After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive… https://t.co/UBWxHkQHis 1 week ago Zayne RT @bobjonesTV: Community comes together for Copley coach left paralyzed after routine surgery https://t.co/s3gbWOhdzC 1 week ago Lee Munoz RT @tsams88: Connor played AAU for Antoine in 4th grade and the last 3 years for his SMAC Akron organization. Watch this news update and pl… 1 week ago Pitter RT @KatieUssin: After routine surgery left him paralyzed, Copley basketball coach Antoine Campbell is staying positive- and being supported… 1 week ago Mark Steller RT @WEWS: He went in for a fairly routine outpatient surgery—but things did not go as expected and he woke up paralyzed from the waist down… 1 week ago Mike Brown RT @mikeeberhart21: Please pray and assist in anyway possible. Antoine is a great man who tackles everything with enthusiasm. https://t.c… 1 week ago Mike Eberhart Please pray and assist in anyway possible. Antoine is a great man who tackles everything with enthusiasm. https://t.co/FWphaOUxpw 1 week ago