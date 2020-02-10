Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Bombshell' Makeup and Hairstyling Team Discuss Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

'Bombshell' Makeup and Hairstyling Team Discuss Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 04:36s - Published < > Embed
'Bombshell' Makeup and Hairstyling Team Discuss Win Backstage at Oscars 2020'Bombshell' Makeup and Hairstyling Team Discuss Win Backstage at Oscars 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

melimll

MelMel RT @THR: The team that convincingly transformed Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) into journalist and former Fox News anchor @MegynKelly in… 8 hours ago

MSC_COLLEGE

MNSchoolCosmetology Did you watch the Oscars last night? If not, you missed a big win from the team of Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivia… https://t.co/M2LL9b3qbM 8 hours ago

Vinod94862464

Vinod RT @XpressCinema: Quite a tough competition for Best Makeup and Hairstyling... And... it is #Bombshell that wins. A deserving win there… 9 hours ago

shoco_taka

たかC "Sorry to say but I left Japan, and I became American because I got tired of this culture, too submissive, and so h… https://t.co/zNEjT6CUpz 9 hours ago

johndonovanboi

John Donovan RT @azalben: Truly incredible work on behalf of the Bombshell Makeup and Hairstyling team, transforming Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and… 20 hours ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment Oscars 2020: 'Bombshell' team bags Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award beating 'Joker' and '1917' #Oscars… https://t.co/y9HI7iG2FJ 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.