Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s
'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award.

Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won.

Bong also received the best director award and thanked fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, whose films he studied in school.

The black comedy was also the first to win the new best international feature film award, which was formerly known as the best foreign language film category.

Bong acknowledged the change, saying he was “so happy to be its first recipient under the new name” and that he “applauds and supports the new direction that this change symbolizes.”
Parasite wins Best Picture, making Oscar history

Parasite wins Best Picture, making Oscar historyParasite ended its award show sweep this season by taking home Best Picture, making it the first...
Also reported by Just Jared, Polygon, Reuters, CTV News, SBS, The Age, NYTimes.com


Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' creates history with 4 wins, first foreign language film to win Best Picture

South Korean social satire 'Parasite' won the Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday, made history as the...
Also reported by Hindu



galarole08

rossana galvan RT @AFP: #BREAKING "Parasite" wins the Oscar for Best Picture #Oscars https://t.co/mpyRaJCimM 5 seconds ago

yaelahtri

🐴🐧 RT @soompi: "#Parasite" Makes History With 4 Wins At 92nd Academy Awards Including Best Picture https://t.co/YgKavkl56M https://t.co/9zUpdL… 6 seconds ago

Sindelo_

Sarkastik Observer ☭ RT @FilmstoFilms_: Roger Deakins : "Parasite is brilliant, If it wins best picture, it deserves it.” https://t.co/oM57ozeBBi 6 seconds ago

apinkpandas419

염소자리🌼🐼 #PreciousNaeunDay RT @theseoulstory: 🏆 4th win! 'Parasite' wins Best Picture today at OSCARS 2020, big congratulations! 🎉👏 https://t.co/hFow6dkd87 7 seconds ago

wnnzrn

WN RT @TGVCinemas: HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Parasite wins BEST PICTURE at the Academy Awards 2020! 🏆 Now you MUST watch it again in TGV Cinemas… 8 seconds ago

yeokshichicago

(*_*) Yuta~~~~~ (Lmao.) RT @balloon_wanted: Monumental moment in history created today. Congrats to Bong Joonho, the team, the extraordinary cast, and "기생충 (Paras… 8 seconds ago

hoebwiii

hobiruary⁷ RT @THR: The moment when history is made. Team #Parasite reacts to their best picture win at the #Oscars https://t.co/HWpYKg8uT5 https://t.… 9 seconds ago

Axfarul

holown RT @chartdata: Parasite wins Best Picture at the #Oscars. It’s the first non-English winner. 9 seconds ago


Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:05

'Parasite' Makes History At Oscars, Becoming First Foreign-Language Film To Win Best Picture [Video]'Parasite' Makes History At Oscars, Becoming First Foreign-Language Film To Win Best Picture

In a year dominated by period epics — “1917,” “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood,” “The Irishman” — the film academy instead went overseas, to South Korea, to reward a contemporary and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:57

