'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History
The black comedy was also the first to win the new best international feature film award, which was formerly known as the best foreign language film category.
Bong acknowledged the change, saying he was
“so happy to be its first recipient under the new
name” and that he “applauds and supports the
new direction that this change symbolizes.”