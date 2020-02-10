'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History

'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture.

The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award.

Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won.

Bong also received the best director award and thanked fellow nominees, particularly Martin Scorsese, whose films he studied in school.

The black comedy was also the first to win the new best international feature film award, which was formerly known as the best foreign language film category.

Bong acknowledged the change, saying he was “so happy to be its first recipient under the new name” and that he “applauds and supports the new direction that this change symbolizes.”