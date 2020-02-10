Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars
Renée Zellweger Wins
Best Actress at 2020 Oscars Zellweger won for her emotional
portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy.'
In her speech, she said
"when we celebrate our
heroes, we're reminded of who
we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger,
2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her
"immigrant folks who came here
with nothing but each other and a
belief in the American dream." Renée Zellweger,
2020 Oscars She dedicated her
Oscar to Garland, saying
"this is certainly for you." Zellweger's Oscar win marks
an extraordinary comeback for the actress.