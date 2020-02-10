Global  

Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars Zellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy.'

In her speech, she said "when we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her "immigrant folks who came here with nothing but each other and a belief in the American dream." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars She dedicated her Oscar to Garland, saying "this is certainly for you." Zellweger's Oscar win marks an extraordinary comeback for the actress.
Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...
Oscars 2020 – LIVE: Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress as Joaquin Phoenix gives powerful speech after Oscar win

Biggest night in film will see movies including '1917' and 'Parasite' competing for the top prizes
