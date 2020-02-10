Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

In her speech, she said "when we celebrate our heroes, we're reminded of who we are, as one people, united." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars Zellweger also mentioned her "immigrant folks who came here with nothing but each other and a belief in the American dream." Renée Zellweger, 2020 Oscars She dedicated her Oscar to Garland, saying "this is certainly for you." Zellweger's Oscar win marks an extraordinary comeback for the actress.