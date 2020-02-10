Global  

Hildur Gudnadóttir Discusses Best Original Score Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 05:48s - Published < > Embed
Hildur Gudnadóttir Discusses Best Original Score Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Oscars 2020Gudnadóttir made history with her Oscar win for best original score.
Oscars 2020: Hildur Guðnadóttir becomes fourth woman to win Best Original Score for Joker

Composer urged other women to 'speak up – we need to hear your voices'
