Hildur Gudnadóttir Discusses Best Original Score Win for 'Joker' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Composer urged other women to 'speak up – we need to hear your voices'



Recent related videos from verified sources Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 02:04Published now Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 06:50Published now