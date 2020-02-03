Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Laura Dern > Laura Dern Discusses Best Supporting Actress Win for 'Marriage Story' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Laura Dern Discusses Best Supporting Actress Win for 'Marriage Story' Backstage at Oscars 2020

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 08:46s - Published < > Embed
Laura Dern Discusses Best Supporting Actress Win for 'Marriage Story' Backstage at Oscars 2020Dern won her first Oscar for 'Marriage Story.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

1917 is big winner at BAFTAs, while Robbie pipped by Oscars fave

The Aussie star had two shots at a best supporting actress win, but fell to Marriage Story's Laura...
The Age - Published

Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern, whose Hollywood career has spanned more than four decades, won her first Oscar on Sunday...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndependentMid-DaySeattle TimesE! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars [Video]Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 06:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.