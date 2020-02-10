Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Renée Zellweger > Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 06:50s - Published < > Embed
Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Renée Zellweger Discusses Best Actress Win For 'Judy' Backstage at 2020 Oscars

Zellweger received her first Academy Award win for her portrayal of Judy Garland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Renee Zellweger wins best actress Oscar for 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars on Sunday for her portrait of Hollywood legend...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndependentIndian ExpressSeattle TimesJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland [Video]Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger has won the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her role as Judy Garland in the biopic of the singer and movie star. The actress says the Oscar win celebrates Judy Garland's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Renee Zellweger Thank You Cam Speech: Lead Actress [Video]Renee Zellweger Thank You Cam Speech: Lead Actress

Watch Oscars 2020 winner Renee Zellweger Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Actress in a Leading Role for JUDY. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.